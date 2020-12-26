Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $164.55 Million

Analysts expect Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) to announce sales of $164.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kadant’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $168.31 million and the lowest is $160.54 million. Kadant posted sales of $182.66 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Kadant will report full year sales of $631.14 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $627.13 million to $634.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $670.21 million, with estimates ranging from $651.80 million to $688.71 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kadant.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $154.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.71 million. Kadant had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 12.57%.

KAI has been the subject of several research reports. Sidoti lifted their price objective on shares of Kadant from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.75.

Shares of NYSE:KAI traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $137.27. 11,285 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,445. Kadant has a 1-year low of $52.71 and a 1-year high of $144.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.91%.

In other Kadant news, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 521 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $57,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,147,190. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Eric T. Langevin sold 15,200 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.82, for a total transaction of $2,064,464.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,203,756.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,647 shares of company stock valued at $3,599,285. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Kadant by 3.1% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,678,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,040,000 after buying an additional 49,918 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Kadant by 37.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 693,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,052,000 after purchasing an additional 189,616 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kadant by 9.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 597,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,530,000 after purchasing an additional 49,939 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Kadant by 35,614.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 397,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 396,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Kadant by 36.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,924,000 after purchasing an additional 23,930 shares in the last quarter. 83.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components worldwide. The company's Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

