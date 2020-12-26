Kaixin Auto (NASDAQ:KXIN) Stock Price Down 8.4%

Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN)’s stock price traded down 8.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.82 and last traded at $3.91. 1,658,169 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 3,245,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.27.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Kaixin Auto from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Get Kaixin Auto alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.10.

In other Kaixin Auto news, major shareholder Value Fund Shareholder sold 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total transaction of $504,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,253,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,147,580. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 20.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Kaixin Auto (NASDAQ:KXIN)

Kaixin Auto Holdings operates as a used car dealership in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 14 dealerships. It also provides financing channels to its customers through its partnership with financial institutions; and value-added services to its customers, including insurance, extended warranties, and after-sales services.

Featured Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Kaixin Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaixin Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.