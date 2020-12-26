Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Receives $130.20 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $130.20.

KRTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Karuna Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group began coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th.

In related news, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $393,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,989,460. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Atul Pande sold 5,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total value of $529,344.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,714 shares in the company, valued at $529,344.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 65,596 shares of company stock valued at $6,400,554. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. 70.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KRTX traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $104.65. 44,108 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,606. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.90. Karuna Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $52.62 and a 52-week high of $123.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -52.06 and a beta of 2.17.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.11. Sell-side analysts forecast that Karuna Therapeutics will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric disorders and pain. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, Alzheimer's, and pain, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

