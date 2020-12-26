KAZ Minerals (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $4.54

KAZ Minerals PLC (OTCMKTS:KZMYY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.54 and last traded at $4.42, with a volume of 1258 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.42.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KZMYY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Liberum Capital cut shares of KAZ Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KAZ Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.50.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.29 and its 200 day moving average is $3.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.85.

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Aktogay and Bozshakol open pit copper mines in the east region and Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and in the east region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold mine in Kyrgyzstan.

