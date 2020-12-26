Keep Network (KEEP) Price Down 1.3% This Week

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. Keep Network has a market cap of $106.69 million and $980,897.00 worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Keep Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000913 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Keep Network has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003870 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001191 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.66 or 0.00130379 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00020279 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 37.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.85 or 0.00208578 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $165.74 or 0.00641924 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.22 or 0.00337807 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00058751 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.88 or 0.00092479 BTC.

Keep Network Profile

Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 tokens and its circulating supply is 452,412,247 tokens. The official website for Keep Network is keep.network

Buying and Selling Keep Network

Keep Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Keep Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

