Kelt Exploration Ltd. (KEL.TO) (TSE:KEL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (KEL.TO) (TSE:KEL) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$2.46.

KEL has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Kelt Exploration Ltd. (KEL.TO) from C$2.50 to C$2.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Kelt Exploration Ltd. (KEL.TO) from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration Ltd. (KEL.TO) from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James set a C$3.00 target price on Kelt Exploration Ltd. (KEL.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Kelt Exploration Ltd. (KEL.TO) from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th.

TSE:KEL traded down C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$1.87. 476,183 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,238,809. Kelt Exploration Ltd. has a one year low of C$0.67 and a one year high of C$5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.87, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$352.50 million and a PE ratio of -0.99.

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (KEL.TO) (TSE:KEL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.07) by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$48.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$28.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kelt Exploration Ltd. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (KEL.TO) Company Profile

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its proved plus probable reserves were 461.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.

