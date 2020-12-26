Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) Sets New 12-Month High at $31.85

Posted by on Dec 26th, 2020

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NYSE:KDP) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $31.85 and last traded at $31.69, with a volume of 13440 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.61.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KDP. BidaskClub raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.71.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.00 and a 200-day moving average of $29.26. The company has a market cap of $44.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 10.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 49.18%.

In other news, Director Robert S. Singer acquired 2,500 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.30 per share, with a total value of $75,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 74,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,242,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mondelez International, Inc. sold 40,000,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $1,132,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 118,218,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,345,575,710.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 198,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,480,000 after acquiring an additional 5,490 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 198.0% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 18,696 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,639,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 223,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,157,000 after purchasing an additional 32,802 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,807,000. 31.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment provides single-serve brewing systems and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

Comments


