KeyCorp Boosts ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Price Target to $28.00

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) had its target price lifted by KeyCorp from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Societe Generale upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ArcelorMittal currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

Shares of MT stock opened at $23.15 on Tuesday. ArcelorMittal has a 1 year low of $6.64 and a 1 year high of $24.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $23.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 2.05.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). ArcelorMittal had a negative net margin of 7.00% and a negative return on equity of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. Equities research analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,778,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,810,000 after purchasing an additional 370,150 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 563.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,498,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121,991 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 440.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,680,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,602 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,837,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 74.3% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,177,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,631,000 after purchasing an additional 501,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.79% of the company’s stock.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, and tinplate and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

Featured Story: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.