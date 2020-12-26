KeyCorp Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI)

ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ANGI Homeservices in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now forecasts that the technology company will earn ($0.02) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.04). KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ANGI Homeservices’ FY2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ANGI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.34.

Shares of ANGI opened at $13.27 on Friday. ANGI Homeservices has a 1 year low of $4.10 and a 1 year high of $17.05. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,328.33 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 3.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.65 and a 200-day moving average of $12.62.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. ANGI Homeservices had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 0.62%. The company had revenue of $389.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other ANGI Homeservices news, COO Craig M. Smith sold 371,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $3,873,509.96. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,180,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,304,321.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $110,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 338,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,728,052.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 461,752 shares of company stock worth $4,932,776. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANGI. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 1,224.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANGI Homeservices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of ANGI Homeservices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,624 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.79% of the company’s stock.

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting consumers with home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; and provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking.

