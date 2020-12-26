Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $269.53 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) to report sales of $269.53 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Kimco Realty’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $283.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $256.35 million. Kimco Realty reported sales of $296.13 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kimco Realty will report full-year sales of $1.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.12 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Kimco Realty.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.36). Kimco Realty had a net margin of 83.81% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The company had revenue of $256.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. TheStreet upgraded Kimco Realty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Truist boosted their price target on Kimco Realty from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.69.

NYSE KIM traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.52. 921,595 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,978,605. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.45. Kimco Realty has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $20.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.55.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KIM. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,420,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $421,350,000 after acquiring an additional 694,767 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 44.5% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 21,014,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,820,000 after acquiring an additional 6,473,100 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 40.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,823,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,614,000 after purchasing an additional 5,732,064 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 19.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,673,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,106,000 after purchasing an additional 438,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 384.8% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,052,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

