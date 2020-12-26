Klever (KLV) Reaches Market Capitalization of $20.05 Million

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. Klever has a total market cap of $20.05 million and approximately $96,521.00 worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Klever token can now be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Klever has traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Klever alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003864 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001201 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.67 or 0.00130185 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00020313 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $167.03 or 0.00645885 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.04 or 0.00158693 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.23 or 0.00337303 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00058485 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.80 or 0.00092043 BTC.

About Klever

Klever’s genesis date was August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,205,436,924 tokens. The official website for Klever is www.klever.io . Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Klever Token Trading

Klever can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klever should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Klever using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Klever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klever and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.