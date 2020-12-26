Koç Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:KHOLY) Trading 0.5% Higher

Posted by on Dec 26th, 2020

Koç Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:KHOLY)’s stock price traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.02 and last traded at $13.01. 572 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 58,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.95.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Koç Holding A.S. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Koç Holding A.S. in a report on Thursday, November 19th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.95.

About Koç Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:KHOLY)

KoÃ§ Holding A.S., through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy, automotive, consumer durables, finance, and other businesses in Turkey and internationally. The company's energy business operates petroleum refineries; distributes petroleum products and liquefied petroleum gases; and generates electricity through hydroelectric, natural gas, coal, thermal, and solar power and other renewable plants.

Featured Story: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Koç Holding A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koç Holding A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit