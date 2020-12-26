Koç Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:KHOLY) Trading 0.5% Higher

Koç Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:KHOLY)’s stock price traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.02 and last traded at $13.01. 572 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 58,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.95.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Koç Holding A.S. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Koç Holding A.S. in a report on Thursday, November 19th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.95.

KoÃ§ Holding A.S., through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy, automotive, consumer durables, finance, and other businesses in Turkey and internationally. The company's energy business operates petroleum refineries; distributes petroleum products and liquefied petroleum gases; and generates electricity through hydroelectric, natural gas, coal, thermal, and solar power and other renewable plants.

