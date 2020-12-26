Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $44.51

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $44.51 and last traded at $43.48, with a volume of 12008 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.61.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Koninklijke DSM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $31.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.96.

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter. Koninklijke DSM had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 6.97%. Equities research analysts expect that Koninklijke DSM will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Koninklijke DSM Company Profile

Koninklijke DSM N.V., a science-based company, engages in nutrition, health, and sustainable living businesses in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, China, India, Japan, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center segments.

