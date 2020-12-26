Kore Potash plc (KP2.L) (LON:KP2) Shares Gap Down to $1.00

Shares of Kore Potash plc (KP2.L) (LON:KP2) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.00, but opened at $0.90. Kore Potash plc (KP2.L) shares last traded at $0.75, with a volume of 9,781,390 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Kore Potash plc (KP2.L) in a report on Wednesday, October 14th.

The firm has a market cap of £18.95 million and a P/E ratio of -2.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.61 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 3.16.

Kore Potash plc engages in the exploration and development of potash minerals in the Republic of Congo. Its flagship property is the 97%-owned Sintoukola potash project that comprises the Kola sylvinite and carnallite deposits located to the north of the city of Pointe Noire. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

