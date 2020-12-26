Kryll (KRL) 1-Day Volume Hits $101,323.00

Kryll (CURRENCY:KRL) traded down 6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. During the last week, Kryll has traded down 6.1% against the dollar. One Kryll token can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000662 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kryll has a total market cap of $4.92 million and approximately $101,323.00 worth of Kryll was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Kryll alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00044118 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00006000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004043 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.65 or 0.00309133 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00032901 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004033 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00016099 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Kryll Profile

Kryll is a token. Its launch date was April 30th, 2018. Kryll’s total supply is 49,417,348 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,000,443 tokens. Kryll’s official Twitter account is @kryll_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kryll’s official website is kryll.io . The official message board for Kryll is medium.com/@kryll_io . The Reddit community for Kryll is /r/Kryll_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Kryll

Kryll can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kryll directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kryll should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kryll using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kryll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kryll and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.