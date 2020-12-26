Kuuhubb Inc. (KUU.V) (CVE:KUU) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.09

Posted by on Dec 26th, 2020

Kuuhubb Inc. (KUU.V) (CVE:KUU) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 76300 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The stock has a market cap of C$5.02 million and a PE ratio of -0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.52, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.16.

About Kuuhubb Inc. (KUU.V) (CVE:KUU)

Kuuhubb Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile game development and publishing company. It creates games and applications for female audience with a focus on relaxation, expression, and entertainment segments. The company offers Recolor, a digital coloring book application. It also develops Neybers, an interior design game application; My Hospital, a simulation game application; Dance Talent, a mobile game application; and Tiles & Tales game in a new story-based format.

