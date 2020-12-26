Lancashire Holdings Limited (LRE.L) (LON:LRE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Lancashire Holdings Limited (LRE.L) (LON:LRE) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 875 ($11.43).

Several research firms recently issued reports on LRE. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lancashire Holdings Limited (LRE.L) to GBX 1,065 ($13.91) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Lancashire Holdings Limited (LRE.L) from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 860 ($11.24) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 7th.

Get Lancashire Holdings Limited (LRE.L) alerts:

LON LRE opened at GBX 695 ($9.08) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 720.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 748.02. The company has a market cap of £1.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.25. Lancashire Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of GBX 481 ($6.28) and a 1 year high of GBX 852.50 ($11.14).

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Far East, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation, and Lancashire Syndicate. It offers aviation insurance solutions comprising AV52, aviation deductible, and other aviation solutions; coverage for upstream operational and construction all risks related to wind, earthquakes, and floods, as well as standalone business interruption coverage, and downstream and onshore operational business coverage; and coverage in marine portfolio, including marine hull, total loss and war, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks to high-profile accounts, cruise vessels, and liquid natural gas carriers.

Recommended Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Lancashire Holdings Limited (LRE.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancashire Holdings Limited (LRE.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.