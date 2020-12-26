Lancashire Holdings Limited (LRE.L) (LON:LRE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Posted by on Dec 26th, 2020

Lancashire Holdings Limited (LRE.L) (LON:LRE) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 875 ($11.43).

Several research firms recently issued reports on LRE. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lancashire Holdings Limited (LRE.L) to GBX 1,065 ($13.91) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Lancashire Holdings Limited (LRE.L) from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 860 ($11.24) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 7th.

LON LRE opened at GBX 695 ($9.08) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 720.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 748.02. The company has a market cap of £1.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.25. Lancashire Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of GBX 481 ($6.28) and a 1 year high of GBX 852.50 ($11.14).

About Lancashire Holdings Limited (LRE.L)

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Far East, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation, and Lancashire Syndicate. It offers aviation insurance solutions comprising AV52, aviation deductible, and other aviation solutions; coverage for upstream operational and construction all risks related to wind, earthquakes, and floods, as well as standalone business interruption coverage, and downstream and onshore operational business coverage; and coverage in marine portfolio, including marine hull, total loss and war, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks to high-profile accounts, cruise vessels, and liquid natural gas carriers.

