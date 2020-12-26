Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $12.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP is a master limited partnership company which focuses on acquiring, owning and managing a portfolio of real property interests. The company lease its properties to wireless communication, outdoor advertising and renewable power generation industries. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP is based in El Segundo, California. “

Get Landmark Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Landmark Infrastructure Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Landmark Infrastructure Partners from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMRK opened at $11.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $286.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.15. Landmark Infrastructure Partners has a 12-month low of $7.05 and a 12-month high of $17.86.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Landmark Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 40.55% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $14.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.43 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Landmark Infrastructure Partners will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMRK. Capital Square LLC boosted its holdings in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 183,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 84.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 81,232 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 9.3% during the third quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 144,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 12,271 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 0.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 143,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 119,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.41% of the company’s stock.

About Landmark Infrastructure Partners

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP acquires, develops, owns, and manages a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets in the United States. The company leases its real property interests and infrastructure assets to companies operating in the wireless communication, outdoor advertising, and renewable power generation industries.

Recommended Story: Holder of Record

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Landmark Infrastructure Partners (LMRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Landmark Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landmark Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.