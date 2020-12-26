Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its position in Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,543 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Lands’ End were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 301.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lands’ End in the 3rd quarter valued at about $381,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lands’ End in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 8,955 shares during the period. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in Lands’ End during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. 45.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LE stock opened at $19.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Lands’ End, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $25.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.86. The stock has a market cap of $644.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.35 and a beta of 2.71.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.18. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 1.14%. The company had revenue of $359.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lands’ End, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. BidaskClub cut Lands’ End from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Lands’ End from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Lands’ End Company Profile

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Retail, Lands' End Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, and Japan eCommerce segments. The company sells its products online through its landsend.com Website, as well as through third party online marketplaces, direct mail catalogs, and retail locations.

