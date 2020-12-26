LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) (ETR:LXS) PT Set at €53.00 by Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) (ETR:LXS) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LXS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Independent Research set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays set a €49.00 ($57.65) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €54.36 ($63.95).

Shares of ETR:LXS opened at €62.76 ($73.84) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is €56.64 and its 200 day moving average is €50.51. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €25.68 ($30.21) and a 1 year high of €63.50 ($74.71). The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.58, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, and Engineering Materials. The Advanced Intermediates segment provides high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and rubber chemicals.

