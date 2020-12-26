Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) will report earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Laureate Education’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Laureate Education posted earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Laureate Education will report full-year earnings of ($2.77) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Laureate Education.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($3.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($3.90). The company had revenue of $243.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.80 million. Laureate Education had a positive return on equity of 15.92% and a negative net margin of 38.07%. The business’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share.

LAUR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Laureate Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on Laureate Education from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.19.

Shares of Laureate Education stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,569. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Laureate Education has a 1-year low of $7.30 and a 1-year high of $21.66.

In related news, CAO Tal Darmon sold 13,615 shares of Laureate Education stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $202,046.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,439.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAUR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Laureate Education by 130.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 37,135 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Laureate Education by 35.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 92,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 24,234 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 0.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 224,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Laureate Education in the second quarter worth about $335,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Laureate Education in the second quarter worth about $73,000. 51.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

