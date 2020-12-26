Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Price Target Increased to $29.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) had its price objective increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Leslie’s’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LESL. Piper Sandler started coverage on Leslie’s in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. William Blair started coverage on Leslie’s in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an outperform rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Leslie’s in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Leslie’s in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Leslie’s in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.40.

Shares of NASDAQ LESL opened at $27.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.83. Leslie’s has a 12 month low of $19.15 and a 12 month high of $28.95.

In other Leslie’s news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 9,467,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $160,946,956.00. Also, Director Steven L. Ortega sold 193,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $3,296,062.00. Insiders have sold 9,795,357 shares of company stock valued at $166,634,910 over the last three months.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

