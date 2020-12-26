Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) PT Raised to $8.00

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $7.50 to $8.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 25.58% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Liberty Oilfield Services from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Scotiabank lowered Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine raised Liberty Oilfield Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price objective (up previously from $10.50) on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Oilfield Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.71.

Liberty Oilfield Services stock opened at $10.75 on Thursday. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 12 month low of $2.17 and a 12 month high of $11.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 3.30.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 11.01% and a negative net margin of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $147.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.92 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Liberty Oilfield Services will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Ron Gusek sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total value of $109,600.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,417,010 shares in the company, valued at $15,530,429.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Energy Part Riverstone/Carlyle sold 5,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total value of $49,507,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 766.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 244,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after buying an additional 216,235 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 20.5% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 12.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 454,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after buying an additional 49,370 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 5.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 146,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services during the third quarter worth about $41,000.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

