Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.31.

LAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Lithium Americas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $10.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.25 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lithium Americas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 47.1% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Lithium Americas by 81.8% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its position in Lithium Americas by 9.0% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 35,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Lithium Americas by 172.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Lithium Americas by 41.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LAC stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,892,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,165,876. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.50 and a 200 day moving average of $8.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -33.27 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 15.34, a quick ratio of 15.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Lithium Americas has a 12-month low of $1.92 and a 12-month high of $16.97.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and owns a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Humboldt County in northern Nevada.

