LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $78.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. operates as a marketing technology company. It provides data foundation, digital transformation, consumer engagement, and online marketing and analysis services. LiveRamp Holdings Inc., formerly known as Acxiom Holdings, is based in AR, United States. “

RAMP has been the topic of several other research reports. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $61.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.45.

RAMP stock opened at $72.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.92 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.77. LiveRamp has a 52 week low of $23.44 and a 52 week high of $80.07.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $104.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.44 million. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 26.19% and a negative return on equity of 8.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that LiveRamp will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LiveRamp news, insider James F. Arra sold 15,000 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.24, for a total transaction of $993,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 158,687 shares in the company, valued at $10,511,426.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Battelle sold 770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $44,121.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,586,407.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 204,883 shares of company stock worth $11,713,837. 5.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RAMP. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 237.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 16,400 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in LiveRamp during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,239,000. Polar Capital LLP bought a new stake in LiveRamp during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,436,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in LiveRamp during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,082,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 10,249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, a true people-based identifier that provides onboarding, identity resolution, data network, and measurement and analytics solutions.

