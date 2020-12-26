LockTrip (LOC) Price Hits $0.52

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. LockTrip has a market cap of $7.81 million and approximately $963.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, LockTrip has traded up 10.2% against the dollar. One LockTrip token can currently be bought for approximately $0.52 or 0.00002073 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00026655 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001316 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 22.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 54.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000041 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded up 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000015 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00005033 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About LockTrip

LockTrip (CRYPTO:LOC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 tokens. The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LockTrip is locktrip.com . LockTrip’s official message board is medium.com/@LockChainCo

Buying and Selling LockTrip

LockTrip can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LockTrip should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LockTrip using one of the exchanges listed above.

