LockTrip Reaches 1-Day Volume of $3,206.00 (LOC)

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. One LockTrip token can now be purchased for $0.52 or 0.00001981 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, LockTrip has traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. LockTrip has a total market capitalization of $7.85 million and $3,206.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00022317 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001257 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000041 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000012 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00004874 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LockTrip Profile

LockTrip (LOC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 tokens. The official message board for LockTrip is medium.com/@LockChainCo . LockTrip’s official website is locktrip.com . LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

LockTrip Token Trading

LockTrip can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LockTrip should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LockTrip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

