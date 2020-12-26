LondonMetric Property Plc (LMP.L) (LON:LMP) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $225.60

Posted by on Dec 26th, 2020

LondonMetric Property Plc (LMP.L) (LON:LMP) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $225.60 and traded as high as $235.00. LondonMetric Property Plc (LMP.L) shares last traded at $234.20, with a volume of 342,118 shares traded.

Separately, Barclays boosted their price objective on LondonMetric Property Plc (LMP.L) from GBX 235 ($3.07) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. LondonMetric Property Plc (LMP.L) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 224.17 ($2.93).

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 228.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 225.60. The company has a market cap of £2.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.48.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 26th. LondonMetric Property Plc (LMP.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.67%.

In related news, insider Patrick Vaughan sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 230 ($3.00), for a total value of £1,150,000 ($1,502,482.36). Also, insider Andrew Livingston sold 68,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 233 ($3.04), for a total value of £160,532.34 ($209,736.53).

About LondonMetric Property Plc (LMP.L) (LON:LMP)

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

Featured Article: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for LondonMetric Property Plc (LMP.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LondonMetric Property Plc (LMP.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit