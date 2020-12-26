LondonMetric Property Plc (LMP.L) (LON:LMP) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $225.60

LondonMetric Property Plc (LMP.L) (LON:LMP) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $225.60 and traded as high as $235.00. LondonMetric Property Plc (LMP.L) shares last traded at $234.20, with a volume of 342,118 shares traded.

Separately, Barclays boosted their price objective on LondonMetric Property Plc (LMP.L) from GBX 235 ($3.07) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. LondonMetric Property Plc (LMP.L) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 224.17 ($2.93).

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 228.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 225.60. The company has a market cap of £2.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.48.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 26th. LondonMetric Property Plc (LMP.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.67%.

In related news, insider Patrick Vaughan sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 230 ($3.00), for a total value of £1,150,000 ($1,502,482.36). Also, insider Andrew Livingston sold 68,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 233 ($3.04), for a total value of £160,532.34 ($209,736.53).

About LondonMetric Property Plc (LMP.L) (LON:LMP)

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

