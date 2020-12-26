M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of M.D.C. from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of M.D.C. from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zelman & Associates cut shares of M.D.C. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of M.D.C. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of M.D.C. from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. M.D.C. presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.29.

MDC opened at $50.94 on Tuesday. M.D.C. has a 1-year low of $15.75 and a 1-year high of $52.50. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.04.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.27. M.D.C. had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that M.D.C. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other M.D.C. news, CAO Staci M. Woolsey sold 1,290 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $63,287.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,220.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDC. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in M.D.C. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in M.D.C. by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 982 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in M.D.C. during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in M.D.C. in the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. 67.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

