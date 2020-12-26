MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.09.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 3,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total value of $140,304.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,202 shares in the company, valued at $1,747,655.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $32,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 222,157 shares of company stock valued at $9,498,717 in the last 90 days. 32.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTSI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,693,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,237,000 after buying an additional 300,872 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,032,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,121,000 after buying an additional 173,911 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors increased its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 593,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,198,000 after buying an additional 237,591 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 555,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,093,000 after purchasing an additional 106,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 502,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,103,000 after purchasing an additional 149,995 shares in the last quarter. 62.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTSI traded up $0.60 on Friday, hitting $54.57. 335,764 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 532,188. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.17. MACOM Technology Solutions has a one year low of $15.03 and a one year high of $55.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 5.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.45, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.24.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $147.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.99 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. The business’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Research analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

