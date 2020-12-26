Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Receives $7.40 Average Target Price from Analysts

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.40.

Several research analysts have commented on MGY shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine raised Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, MKM Partners downgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th.

In related news, CEO Stephen I. Chazen acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.77 per share, with a total value of $230,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGY. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the third quarter worth $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 589.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 62.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGY stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.36. 383,509 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,993,107. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.71. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $3.23 and a 52 week high of $13.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.08.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $121.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.77 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 1.06% and a negative net margin of 199.68%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

