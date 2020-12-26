Majedie Investments Plc (MAJE.L) (LON:MAJE) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $217.82

Majedie Investments Plc (MAJE.L) (LON:MAJE)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $217.82 and traded as high as $226.12. Majedie Investments Plc (MAJE.L) shares last traded at $224.00, with a volume of 36,342 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.51, a current ratio of 10.88 and a quick ratio of 10.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 218.44 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 199.47. The firm has a market capitalization of £119.28 million and a P/E ratio of -2.80.

In related news, insider Christopher Getley acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 218 ($2.85) per share, for a total transaction of £6,540 ($8,544.55). Also, insider Jane Lewis acquired 2,197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 225 ($2.94) per share, for a total transaction of £4,943.25 ($6,458.39).

Majedie Investments PLC is a public fund launched and managed by Majedie Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. Majedie Investments PLC was formed in October 1985 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

