MAP Protocol (MAP) Trading Down 18.1% Over Last Week

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 26th. One MAP Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0222 or 0.00000085 BTC on exchanges. MAP Protocol has a market capitalization of $7.09 million and $162,577.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MAP Protocol has traded down 18.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003795 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001116 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.27 or 0.00126469 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00019669 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 28% against the dollar and now trades at $50.49 or 0.00191930 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.18 or 0.00620283 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.40 or 0.00332224 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.91 or 0.00056693 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00089330 BTC.

About MAP Protocol

MAP Protocol’s launch date was September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 318,474,889 tokens. MAP Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol . MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal . MAP Protocol’s official website is www.maplabs.io

Buying and Selling MAP Protocol

MAP Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges.

