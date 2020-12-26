Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Receives $8.29 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, sixteen have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.29.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MRO shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $6.50 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (up previously from $6.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Thursday, November 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Marathon Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 800.0% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marathon Oil during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new position in Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRO traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.63. The company had a trading volume of 15,690,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,743,061. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.42. Marathon Oil has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $14.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 3.40.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28). Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 32.64% and a negative return on equity of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $754.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $762.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Oil will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 16.00%.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

