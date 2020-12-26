Marlin (POND) Price Tops $0.0395 on Exchanges

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. One Marlin token can now be purchased for about $0.0395 or 0.00000148 BTC on popular exchanges. Marlin has a market capitalization of $16.90 million and approximately $5.38 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Marlin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003756 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001125 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.82 or 0.00127170 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00019982 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.33 or 0.00193044 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.51 or 0.00633723 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.22 or 0.00328010 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00057598 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.32 or 0.00087693 BTC.

About Marlin

Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,314,800 tokens. The official website for Marlin is www.marlin.pro . Marlin’s official message board is medium.com/marlin-protocol

Marlin Token Trading

Marlin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Marlin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Marlin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

