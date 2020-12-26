Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust plc (MNP.L) (LON:MNP) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $358.72

Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust plc (MNP.L) (LON:MNP) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $358.72 and traded as high as $365.00. Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust plc (MNP.L) shares last traded at $354.97, with a volume of 163,939 shares trading hands.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 358.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 338.04. The company has a market capitalization of £301.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.25%. Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust plc (MNP.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.75%.

Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Company’s objective is to achieve long-term capital growth in excess of the capital return of the Financial Times Stock Exchange (FTSE) World index. It invests in global equities for long-term capital growth. The Company invests in predominantly large capitalization equities; companies which are market leaders in their industries and have superior share price appreciation potential due to earnings, assets or valuation anomalies.

