Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.24.

MAS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Masco from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $56.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.54. The company has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Masco has a 1 year low of $27.04 and a 1 year high of $60.16.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.25. Masco had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 1,966.88%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Masco will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.89%.

In related news, VP Scott E. Mcdowell sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $163,740.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,885.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald R. Parfet sold 3,783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total transaction of $205,946.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,714,533.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,066 shares of company stock worth $493,379. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,819,939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,092,676,000 after purchasing an additional 432,505 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 0.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,110,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,053,543,000 after purchasing an additional 65,371 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 3.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,272,655 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $676,591,000 after purchasing an additional 364,660 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 29.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,849,604 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $212,229,000 after purchasing an additional 877,006 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 8.7% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,644,596 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $200,926,000 after purchasing an additional 291,028 shares during the period. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

