Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on MTLS. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Materialise from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Materialise from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Materialise in a report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Materialise has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.67.

NASDAQ:MTLS opened at $56.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -705.13 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.18. Materialise has a one year low of $10.65 and a one year high of $61.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $47.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.32 million. Materialise had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Materialise will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Materialise by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,319,679 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $233,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Materialise by 42.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,299 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 29,469 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Materialise in the third quarter valued at $1,042,000. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Materialise during the third quarter valued at about $639,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Materialise by 1,435.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,268 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 11,469 shares in the last quarter. 35.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Materialise Company Profile

EMaterialise NV engages in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following business segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment develops and delivers additive manufacturing software solutions and related services.

