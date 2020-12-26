Matrix AI Network Achieves Market Cap of $2.90 Million (MAN)

Matrix AI Network (CURRENCY:MAN) traded up 45.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 26th. One Matrix AI Network token can now be bought for $0.0135 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HADAX, Gate.io, CoinEgg and Ethfinex. In the last seven days, Matrix AI Network has traded 31.2% higher against the dollar. Matrix AI Network has a market cap of $2.90 million and $188,310.00 worth of Matrix AI Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.54 or 0.00502890 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005065 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000207 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003043 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002872 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 30.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Matrix AI Network

Matrix AI Network (CRYPTO:MAN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2017. Matrix AI Network’s total supply is 647,450,056 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,302,042 tokens. The official website for Matrix AI Network is www.matrix.io . Matrix AI Network’s official Twitter account is @peoplecoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Matrix AI Network is /r/MatrixAINetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Matrix AI Network

Matrix AI Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, HitBTC, HADAX, Gate.io, CoinEgg, IDEX, Kucoin, DDEX and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matrix AI Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Matrix AI Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Matrix AI Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

