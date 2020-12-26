MAX Exchange Token (MAX) Market Capitalization Achieves $221,935.68

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 26th. One MAX Exchange Token token can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000466 BTC on popular exchanges. MAX Exchange Token has a total market capitalization of $221,935.68 and approximately $36,105.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MAX Exchange Token has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26,492.35 or 0.99994784 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00029803 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $107.58 or 0.00406070 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00006662 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00018164 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.05 or 0.00505954 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.83 or 0.00142771 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002330 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Profile

MAX Exchange Token (CRYPTO:MAX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 309,951,620 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,798,551 tokens. MAX Exchange Token’s official website is max.maicoin.com . MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject

Buying and Selling MAX Exchange Token

MAX Exchange Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using U.S. dollars.

