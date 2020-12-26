MedicCoin Trading Down 38.9% Over Last Week (MEDIC)

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 26th. One MedicCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Sistemkoin, Cryptohub, CryptoBridge and BTC-Alpha. MedicCoin has a total market capitalization of $21,296.12 and approximately $13.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MedicCoin has traded down 38.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00013199 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002798 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001864 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000009 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000077 BTC.

MedicCoin Coin Profile

MedicCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 298,349,835 coins and its circulating supply is 298,349,398 coins. The official message board for MedicCoin is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC . MedicCoin’s official website is mediccoin.com . MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin

MedicCoin Coin Trading

MedicCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Stocks.Exchange, Sistemkoin, BTC-Alpha, CryptoBridge and Cryptohub. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MedicCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MedicCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MedicCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

