Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Invests $115,000 in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 24,551 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WIT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Wipro by 3.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,333,605 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $62,669,000 after purchasing an additional 413,447 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wipro by 16.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,815,095 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,131,000 after buying an additional 1,393,560 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Wipro by 20.8% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,978,741 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,500,000 after buying an additional 1,376,258 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Wipro by 118.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,579,648 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $21,252,000 after buying an additional 3,573,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wipro by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,835,337 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $22,726,000 after acquiring an additional 27,323 shares during the period. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wipro alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Wipro in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Investec downgraded Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

WIT stock opened at $5.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.45. Wipro Limited has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $5.74. The company has a market capitalization of $31.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.60.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Wipro had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Wipro Limited will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wipro Company Profile

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. It operates in three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

See Also: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.