Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Invests $42,000 in Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Research Frontiers by 2.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,915,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,173,000 after buying an additional 46,190 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Research Frontiers by 10.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 328,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 30,407 shares in the last quarter. No Street GP LP bought a new position in Research Frontiers during the second quarter valued at about $597,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Research Frontiers during the second quarter valued at about $433,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Research Frontiers by 275.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 58,246 shares in the last quarter. 16.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:REFR opened at $2.81 on Friday. Research Frontiers Incorporated has a 1-year low of $1.66 and a 1-year high of $5.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.13 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.10.

Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Research Frontiers had a negative net margin of 194.70% and a negative return on equity of 38.78%. The company had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter.

Research Frontiers Incorporated develops and markets technology and devices to control the flow of light worldwide. The company develops and licenses suspended particle device (SPD-Smart) light-control technology to companies that manufacture and market the SPD-Smart chemical emulsion, light-control film made from the chemical emulsion, the light-control panels made by laminating the film, and electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, as well as lamination services for and the end-products, such as windows, skylights, and sunroofs.

