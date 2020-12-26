Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Invests $60,000 in Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 0.16% of Global Self Storage as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Self Storage by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 3,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mark Campbell Winmill purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 124,975 shares in the company, valued at $499,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SELF stock opened at $4.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -406.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.95. Global Self Storage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $4.45.

Global Self Storage Company Profile

Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, develops and redevelops self-storage properties. The company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers.

