Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Invests $88,000 in FinVolution Group (NASDAQ:FINV)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of FinVolution Group (NASDAQ:FINV) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 47,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in FinVolution Group by 83,513.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 183,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 182,894 shares in the last quarter. AlpInvest Partners B.V. bought a new position in shares of FinVolution Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of FinVolution Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in FinVolution Group during the second quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in FinVolution Group by 113.5% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 154,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 81,986 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FINV shares. BidaskClub cut FinVolution Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup cut shares of FinVolution Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. UBS Group lowered shares of FinVolution Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $2.20 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded FinVolution Group from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.88.

FINV opened at $2.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.00. FinVolution Group has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $2.95.

FinVolution Group (NASDAQ:FINV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $264.13 million during the quarter.

FinVolution Group Profile

FinVolution Group, an investment holding company, operates in the online consumer finance industry in the People's Republic of China. It operates a fintech platform that connects underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The company's platform provides standard and other loan products.

