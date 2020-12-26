Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases Shares of 28,840 Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 28,840 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBAR. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Banco BBVA Argentina by 1,664.2% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 48,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 45,600 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina in the second quarter valued at about $274,000. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BBAR shares. ValuEngine upgraded Banco BBVA Argentina from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Santander downgraded shares of Banco BBVA Argentina from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. HSBC raised shares of Banco BBVA Argentina from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco BBVA Argentina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Banco BBVA Argentina presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.25.

Banco BBVA Argentina stock opened at $3.14 on Friday. Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $6.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $641.31 million, a P/E ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.22 and a 200-day moving average of $3.38.

Banco BBVA Argentina Company Profile

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. It provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, personal and secured loans (primarily automobile loans), mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, such as financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

