Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Takes Position in Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Colony Capital by 22.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colony Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Colony Capital by 41.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 106,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 31,414 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Colony Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, Thunderbird Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Colony Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,436,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Colony Capital alerts:

CLNY opened at $4.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Colony Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $5.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 248.00 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.11.

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.19). Colony Capital had a negative return on equity of 58.61% and a negative net margin of 146.26%. Equities analysts forecast that Colony Capital, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CLNY. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Colony Capital from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Colony Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Colony Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Colony Capital in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Colony Capital Company Profile

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment firm with a heritage of identifying and capitalizing on key secular trends in real estate. The Company manages an approximately $47 billion portfolio of real assets on behalf of its shareholders and limited partners, including over $23 billion in digital real estate investments through Digital Colony, its digital infrastructure platform.

Recommended Story: Why is total return important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Colony Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.