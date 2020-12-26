Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.25.

MBIN has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Get Merchants Bancorp alerts:

Merchants Bancorp stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.82. The stock had a trading volume of 24,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,230. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $799.71 million, a P/E ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.10. Merchants Bancorp has a 12-month low of $12.37 and a 12-month high of $30.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.18.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $103.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.35 million. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 40.10% and a return on equity of 31.07%. On average, research analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 451.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the period. AJO LP bought a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $260,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 71.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 5,941 shares during the period. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.44% of the company’s stock.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

Featured Story: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.