Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.25.
MBIN has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.
Merchants Bancorp stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.82. The stock had a trading volume of 24,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,230. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $799.71 million, a P/E ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.10. Merchants Bancorp has a 12-month low of $12.37 and a 12-month high of $30.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.18.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 451.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the period. AJO LP bought a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $260,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 71.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 5,941 shares during the period. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.44% of the company’s stock.
About Merchants Bancorp
Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.
