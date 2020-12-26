Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) will announce earnings per share of ($0.33) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mersana Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.28) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.34). Mersana Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.34) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.33) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($1.28). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.51) to ($1.20). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Mersana Therapeutics.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.43 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8,772.91% and a negative return on equity of 45.16%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.83.

In other news, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 8,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $209,996.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,874 shares in the company, valued at $47,974.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 4,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $71,767.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,507 shares of company stock worth $470,843. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Mersana Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $93,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Mersana Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $139,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Mersana Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. bought a new position in Mersana Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MRSN traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 341,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,809. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.85 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 13.05 and a quick ratio of 13.05. Mersana Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.12 and a one year high of $28.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.92.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.

Earnings History and Estimates for Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN)

