Mexican Gold Mining Corp. (MEX.V) (CVE:MEX) Shares Gap Up to $0.09

Mexican Gold Mining Corp. (MEX.V) (CVE:MEX)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.09, but opened at $0.11. Mexican Gold Mining Corp. (MEX.V) shares last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 7,500 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.11. The firm has a market cap of C$10.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38.

About Mexican Gold Mining Corp. (MEX.V) (CVE:MEX)

Mexican Gold Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of resource properties. It holds a 100% interest in the Las Minas project consists of six mineral concessions located in the state of Veracruz, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Mexican Gold Corp. and changed its name to Mexican Gold Mining Corp.

